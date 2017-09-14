[9/14/17] Delays Anticipated For No See Um Roundabout Project This Week And Next
Motorists traveling between Chelan and Manson this week and next week should plan for a little extra travel time…
That’s Washington State Department of Transportation Project Engineer, Kevin Walagorski. He’s providing oversight for the No-See-Um Roundabout project just west of downtown Chelan on State Route 150.
Walagorski said despite getting a late start to the project last spring, they’re hoping to wrap up work before the snow flies…
Accodring to the Washington State Department of Transporation website, the total budget for the No-See-Um roundabout project is $7.6 million.