Deaths Of Two Individuals Found Near Leavenworth Is Under Investigation

On May 24, 2017 Sheriff Brian Burnett reports the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two individuals found deceased inside a vehicle adjacent to a campsite near mile post 90 on Highway 2, between Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee.

On May 23, 2017 shortly after 12:30pm a caller reported they located a full sized pickup truck in a heavily brushed area near the Chiwaukum Creek Rock Quarry. The Rock Quarry is located near mile post 90 on Highway 2, west of Leavenworth. The reporting party did not get close enough to the vehicle to determine if anyone was inside. The first arriving Deputy located the vehicle with the assistance of the reporting party. The Deputy noticed someone had attempted to conceal the vehicle with a blanket, duct tape, and natural vegetation from the area. The Deputy approached the vehicle and located two deceased subjects sitting in the driver’s seat and front passenger seat. The Deputy requested assistance from our Detective Unit and notified the Chelan County Coroner’s Office. The Detective Unit and Chief Deputy Coroner processed the scene, secured both the deceased and the vehicle. The Coroner’s Office is performing autopsies on both the deceased and is working closely with our Detective’s Unit to determine a cause of death.

At this point in the investigation we are not actively pursuing any suspects, nor do we believe there is a risk to public safety related to this incident. Both the Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are working to identify the bodies and notify next of kin.

Once the autopsies are completed and a cause of death determined there will be more to follow.

On May 24, 2017 autopsies were performed on both of the deceased. The autopsy results did not reveal any trauma or fatal injuries. The Chelan County Chief Deputy Coroner reported further tests and analysis would need to be completed prior to determining a cause of death. The results for that could take up to 10 weeks. The Chief Deputy Coroner and Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Detectives continue to try to identify the two deceased. Positive identification could take up to two more weeks.

