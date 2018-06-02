Deadline To Nominate A Hometown Hero Is Next Thursday

Who is your hero? Or better yet, what is your definition of a hero?…

020618 Hometown Heroes 1 :15 “…community for us to be in.”

That’s Megan Snow, Executive Director of the Greater Inland Northwest Chapter of the American Red Cross, headquartered in Wenatchee.

They’re the organization that shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of local, regional, national and international disasters.



This month, the Inland Northwest Red Cross chapter is seeking nominations for the Hometown Hero celebration that will take place in March at the Wenatchee Convention Center..

020618 Hometown Heroes 2 :03 “…who lives in the community.”

Nominees must live in or performed their heroic act in Grant, Chelan, Douglas or Okanogan counties within the last two years.

Examples of heroes include someone who has rescued another person from a dangerous situation, individuals or organizations who are addressing an unmet need in our communities, or first responders including military, fire and police.

You are invited and encouraged to submit nominations…

020618 Hometown Heroes 3 :20 “…wenatchee convention center.”

The Red Cross Hometown Hero event is about celebrating people doing good within the community.

If you’re thinking about nominating someone, or an organization, but you’re undecided if what they did was really courageous, or exceptional, Megan has some advice to help you in your decision making…

020618 Hometown Heroes 4 :10 “…every nomination is welcome.”

There are no set award categories and the definition of a Hometown Hero is liberal, by intent.



The deadline for a Hometown Hero nomination is Thursday, Feb 15-

Nominations must have a witness available for interviews. Nominees must also be able to attend the Hometown Hero celebration on March 29 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

Recipient selection will be at the sole discretion of the vent Planning Committee.

Again, nominations are due Thursday Feb 15.

Nomination forms are available by calling 663-3907 or contacting Megan at megan.snow@redcross.org .

Their website:

www.redcross.org/local/washington/chapters/greater-inland-northwest