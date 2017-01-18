Dead Cougar Found In Lake Cannot Be Kept, According To Fish & Wildlife

The beauty of KOZI’s 2nd Cup of Coffee Program is it’s basically uncensored- we never know for sure who is going to call- or what they are going to talk about.



That was the case Tuesday when we received a call from a longtime Chelan resident, who called after discovering a dead cougar in front of his waterfront home on Lords Acres..

1

Of course, along with not knowing who is going to call- we also have no idea who may be listening.

Yesterday, we found out that the Department of Fish and Wildlife was.

Here’s Sergeant Dan Clump…

2

Again that’s Sergeant Dan Clump with Department of Fish and Wildlife responding to a call during yesterday’s 2nd Cup of Coffee program regarding a cougar that was found dead in Lake Chelan.