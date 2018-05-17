Day One of the District 6 Tournament: Virtually Flawless for Chelan

The Chelan tennis team had a virtually flawless day on Wednesday, with every Chelan entry winning easily and advancing to the semifinals on Saturday. Yesterday, everyone played only one match. However, on Saturday, each entry will play two or three matches, and the competition will intensify. Here’s the rundown:

In boys singles, senior Micah Larson defeated Bradley Wilder of Lake Roosevelt 6-0, 6-0. On Saturday, Micah will face state singles veteran Caleb Hardesty of Tonasket in the semifinals. A win will clinch a state berth, but a loss means that Micah will need to fight through the consolation bracket to advance to the state tournament.

In girls singles, sophomore Emma McLaren received a bye due to forfeit. That pits Emma against Hayley Wyllson of Okanogan on Saturday. Each semifinal match for Chelan has the same scenario: winner to the championship match and an automatic state berth, loser needs to advance through the consolation bracket.

In girls doubles, all three Chelan entries won and scooped up 3 of the 4 semifinal slots: Sierra Rothlisberger and Madeline Peebles defeated Barlett/Ramirez of Entiat 6-0, 6-0; Abby Martin and Sydney Hawkins def Gariano/Guttierez of Tonasket 6-0, 6-1; Elle Rothlisberger and Bella Gatzemeier defeated Shilling/Clark of Lake Roosevelt 6-1, 6-0. So, the “all Chelan” semifinal will feature Rothlisberger/Peebles vs Martin/Hawkins, and the other semifinal will feature Rothlisberger/Gatzemeier vs Vandel/Evans of Cascade.

Play begins at 10am on Saturday at North Cascades Athletic Club and Omak High School.