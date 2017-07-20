[7/20/17] Dangerously Distracted
Beginning Sunday July 23, 2017, it will be against the law for Washington drivers to use hand-held cell phones while they are driving. This includes all electronic devices, even tablets, laptops and video games. Tickets for driving while using hand-held electronics will go on your record and be reported to your insurance provider.
No Hand-Held Cell Phone Use While Driving
Even when stopped in traffic or at a traffic light
No typing messages or accessing information
No watching videos or using cameras
You CAN Use Your Device If You Are:
Hands-free (such as using Bluetooth) and can start use by a single touch or swipe without holding the phone
Parked or out-of-the-flow of traffic
Starting your GPS or music before you drive
Contacting emergency services
Electronics DUI (E-DUI) Ticket Cost
A Driving Under the Influence of Electronics ticket, an E-DUI, is the type of ticket drivers will receive if pulled over for using a hand-held electronic device while driving. The cost for receiving an E-DUI increases with each infraction. All violations will be available to your insurance company.
First E-DUI – $136
Second E-DUI (within 5 years) – $234
Not Included in the Law
Transit and emergency vehicle drivers are exempt. Drivers of commercial vehicles must follow federal laws.
Two-way radio, citizens band radio, or amateur radio equipment are not included in the law.
Dangerously Distracted
You can also get a $99 ticket for other types of distractions such as grooming, smoking, eating, or reading if the activity interferes with safe driving, and you are pulled over for another traffic offense.
Why?
Fatalities from distracted driving increased 32 percent from 2014 to 2015 in Washington.
71 percent of distracted drivers engage in the most dangerous distraction, cell phone use behind the wheel
One out of four crashes involves cell phone use just prior to the crash.