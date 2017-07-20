Dangerously Distracted

Beginning Sunday July 23, 2017, it will be against the law for Washington drivers to use hand-held cell phones while they are driving. This includes all electronic devices, even tablets, laptops and video games. Tickets for driving while using hand-held electronics will go on your record and be reported to your insurance provider.

No Hand-Held Cell Phone Use While Driving

Even when stopped in traffic or at a traffic light

No typing messages or accessing information

No watching videos or using cameras

You CAN Use Your Device If You Are:

Hands-free (such as using Bluetooth) and can start use by a single touch or swipe without holding the phone

Parked or out-of-the-flow of traffic

Starting your GPS or music before you drive

Contacting emergency services

Electronics DUI (E-DUI) Ticket Cost

A Driving Under the Influence of Electronics ticket, an E-DUI, is the type of ticket drivers will receive if pulled over for using a hand-held electronic device while driving. The cost for receiving an E-DUI increases with each infraction. All violations will be available to your insurance company.

First E-DUI – $136

Second E-DUI (within 5 years) – $234

Not Included in the Law

Transit and emergency vehicle drivers are exempt. Drivers of commercial vehicles must follow federal laws.

Two-way radio, citizens band radio, or amateur radio equipment are not included in the law.

Dangerously Distracted

You can also get a $99 ticket for other types of distractions such as grooming, smoking, eating, or reading if the activity interferes with safe driving, and you are pulled over for another traffic offense.

Why?