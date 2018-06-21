Curbside Recycling Underway

Chelan’s curbside recycling program got underway last month, and the early indications are that it’s going well. City administrator Mike Jackson says the volume of recyclable materials taken in has increased:

There have been a few kinks in the program, however: the city came up short on 300-gallon containers for businesses, so the city has had to order more. In the meantime, it has provided businesses with multiple 96-gallon containers