Crupina Control Project Along Northshore Trail Back In Session

Today is the kick off of the 2017 Season of the ongoing Crupina Control Project with the National Forest Service.

Crews are out in full force as part of the forest’s annual effort to control the noxious weed.

Work parties will focus along Lakeshore Trail, on the north shore of Lake Chelan with work starting at Prince Creek, and going uplake as far as Hunts Bluff.

Chelan District Ranger, Kari Grover-Wier, says the week is not native to our area…

Grover-Wier says the Crupina project is what they call a “partners Project.”…

Crupina is a thistle-like plant with bring pink flower heads.