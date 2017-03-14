Crews Work To Clear Mudslide Debris- With Some Blasting Expected

UPDATE:

The Blasting, originally scheduled for today, has been postponed for several reasons, including heavy overnight rain.

Original Story:

Washington State Department of Transportation officials say efforts began yesterday in clearing debris from South Lakeshore Road after a mudslide completely blocked the roadway on Wednesday of last week.

Maintenance Supervisor for the DOT, Rob Swygard, says crews are on scene clearing the roadway- and warns that some blasting will take place today…

031417 WSDOT Rock Slide 1 :40 “…by the chelan airport.”

Over the weekend, Swygard says, crews were stabilizing the hillside…

031417 WSDOT Rock Slide 2 :35 “…going to be working.”