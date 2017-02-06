Crews Removing And Replacing Trees At Old Mill Boat Launch In Manson

Yesterday, crews began working on a project at Old Mill Boat Launch in Manson that includes the removal of old trees in the parking lot…

060217 Parks Tree Removal 1 :23 “…healthier all around.”

That’s Manson Parks and Recreation District Director, Robin Pittman.

She says the project is being completed by Chelan County PUD…

060217 Parks Tree Removal 2 :30 :…filled back in again.”

The project, Robin said, is expected to continue today and into early next week.