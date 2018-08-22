Crescent Mtn./McLeod Fire Update – 8/22 2:30 p.m.

The latest on the Crescent Mountain and McLeod Fires:

Size: Crescent Mtn. – 31,099, 34% contained

McLeod Fire – 16,278 – 5% contained

Fire behavior today and Thursday has potential to become very high with areas of heat continuing to move with surface, smoldering, creeping and backing fire with torching and crown runs. Very high levels of ladder fuels will increase the potential of torching and spotting.

Evacuation Levels: A LEVEL 2 (BE READY) has been issued for persons living WEST of Newby Creek Road to Little Bridge Creek Road in the Twisp River Valley. Twisp River Road is CLOSED west of Newby Creek Road, including Newby Creek Road, except to Local Traffic.