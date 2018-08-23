Crescent Mtn./McLeod Fire Update – 08/23 1:30 p.m.

The latest on the Crescent Mountain and McLeod fires:

Size: Crescent Mtn. – 32,855 acres, 34% contained

McLeod Fire – 17,372 acres, 5% contained

Evacuation Levels: Persons living on West Buttermilk Creek Rd and Twisp River Rd west of Buttermilk Creek Road in the LEVEL 3 area should be advised that the Crescent Mtn fire has moved into Scaffold Creek just south of West Buttermilk Creek Road. Any persons that might be in that area should Evacuate immediately (LEAVE NOW). Do not wait for Face to Face notification. Evacuate east on TWISP RIver Road towards Twisp.

Fire behavior through the evening hours is expected to be high with areas of heat continuing to move with surface, smoldering, creeping and backing fire with torching and short crown runs. Down drainage winds can enhance movement down the Twisp River corridor toward residential areas through spotting and short crown runs.

There is a community meeting tonight (Thursday) at the Stehekin Community Center beginning at 6 p.m.