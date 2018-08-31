Crescent Mtn. Fire – Level 2 Evacuation Notice

Okanogan County Emergency Management has issued a LEVEL 2 (get set) evacuation notice for

persons living on Smith Canyon Road and Libby Creek Road west of Smith Canyon Road in the Methow Valley.

The Level 2 notice is being issued due to the Crescent Mountain Fire being on Mission Peak and the weather outlook predicting active fire behavior.

Persons should prepare themselves, their home and vehicles for a possible immediate Evacuation.