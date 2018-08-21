Crescent Mountain/McLeod Fire Update – 8/21 1 p.m.

The latest on the Crescent Mountain and McLeod fires:

Size: Crescent Mtn. – 26,181 acres

McLeod – 15,313 acres

Containment: Crescent Mtn. – 34%

McLeod – 5%

Fire behavior is expected to remain moderate to high with areas of heat continuing to move with surface, smoldering, creeping, and backing fire with occasional torching and short crown runs. Very high levels of ladder fuels will increase the potential of torching and spotting.

A community information meeting will be held tonight (Tuesday) at 6:30 p.m. at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp.