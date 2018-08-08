[8/8/18] Crescent Mountain/Gilbert Fire Update – 8/08 4 pm UPDATE

The latest on the Crescent Mountain and Gilbert Fires:

There is a public information meeting scheduled for tonight (Wed) at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp.  Start time is 6:30 p.m.

Crescent Mountain Fire:
11,262 acres
462 personnel 
Fire activity increased with the fire pushing west and northeast into the Lake Chelan Sawtooth Wilderness.  Firefighters conducted a tactical firing operation of about 100 acres on the north side of War Creek Ridge.

The Gilbert Fire is holding at 38 acres with no observed fire activity.

There is a Level 2 evacuation notice for residents above the road closure at the intersection of Buttermilk Road and Twisp River Road.  The fire is expected to continue to move eastward.