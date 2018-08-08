Crescent Mountain/Gilbert Fire Update – 8/08 4 pm UPDATE

The latest on the Crescent Mountain and Gilbert Fires:

There is a public information meeting scheduled for tonight (Wed) at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp. Start time is 6:30 p.m.

Crescent Mountain Fire:

11,262 acres

462 personnel

Fire activity increased with the fire pushing west and northeast into the Lake Chelan Sawtooth Wilderness. Firefighters conducted a tactical firing operation of about 100 acres on the north side of War Creek Ridge.

The Gilbert Fire is holding at 38 acres with no observed fire activity.

There is a Level 2 evacuation notice for residents above the road closure at the intersection of Buttermilk Road and Twisp River Road. The fire is expected to continue to move eastward.