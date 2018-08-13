Crescent Mountain Fire Update – 8/13 12:45 p.m.

The latest on the Crescent Mountain Fire, burning in the headwaters of the Twisp River Valley:

Size: 15,975 acres; 21% contained

Personnel: 624

Slightly warmer and drier conditions with abundant sunshine will create the opportunity for moderate to active fire behavior Monday although continued light winds may confine these to areas where wind and slope align. Sunny and warmer conditions on Tuesday will increase the prevalence of moderate fire behavior. Relatively light winds will continue but expect increasing spread and torching/spotting.