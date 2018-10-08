Crescent Mountain Fire Update – 8/10 3:30 pm

The latest on the Crescent Mountain Fire, burning 21 miles west of Twisp:

Size: 15,091 acres

466 personnel

The Crescent Mountain Fire grew about 500 acres since yesterday, partially because of tactical firing operations in the Twisp River Valley overnight.Yesterday firefighters continued reducing fuels along roads using heavy equipment, evaluating ingress and egress routes, and creating defensible space around homes and other structures in the Buttermilk Road, Little Bridge Creek Road, Thompson Ridge Road, Myers Road, and Wood Canyon Road areas. Protection efforts also continued at Poplar Flats Campground and other recreation facilities. Water lines are being installed in the War Creek area, along Scaffold Ridge, and other key locations. Aviation missions were limited yesterday because of poor visibility due to smoke. A few helicopter missions were able to assist ground crews in the War Creek drainage. The southern fire edge remains approximately 1.7 miles from the closest structure in the Twisp River drainage.

Evacuations:

The Level 2 evacuation notice area has been extended to include the entire area of Twisp River Road up canyon from Little Bridge Creek Road.