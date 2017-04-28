Countywide Chipping Event Registration Deadline Is Sunday

Chelan County is participating in a free program that will chip up to 10 cubic yards of trees, limbs, trimmings and brush.

Manson Fire Chief, Arnold Baker, says anyone who is interested in taking part needs to register by April 31st…

To register for the Chipping Event, Chief Baker says – start by visiting mansonfire.org…

The maximum amount of debris per property is 10 cubic yards and should be stacked in piles for chipping.

Cutting and stacking of debris should be done prior to the chippers arrival- which is expected to begin May 15th.

The Chipping event is being offered to residents of Chelan County, funded through Cascadia Conservation District, Washington State Department of Natural Resources and Firewise Communities USA.