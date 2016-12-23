County Plows Busy Clearing Roads For Travelers

There is literally an army of men and women on the roads today, focusing their efforts on snow removal.

Eric Pierson, Director of Chelan County Public Works, heads up one of those army’s…

122316 Snow Removal 1:22 “…stop it any faster.”

Pierson urges citizens to please not plow snow from driveways and private property onto county roads. It can create a hazard for other motorists and plow drivers.

Plowed snow from private property that encroaches on the roadway or impedes the ability of road crews to maintain the county road is illegal and may result in citations or fines being issued.