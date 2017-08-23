County Commissioners Work To Finalize Shoreline Master Program Update

Chelan County Commissioners held a Shoreline Master Program Public Hearing last week- and will continue moving forward as they finalize changes to the draft.

Commissioner, Doug England says the Shoreline Master Program is local land use policies and regulations designed to manage shoreline use…

The program is meant to protect natural resources for future generations, provide for public access to public waters and shores and plan for water dependent uses.

They are created in partnership with local communities and Department of Ecology, and must comply with the state Shoreline Management Act.

England says with current updating process, there are a few changes…

A little closer to home, England says, are changes that would deal with the shorelines of Lake Chelan…