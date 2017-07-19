[7/19/17] County Commissioners Move Forward With Mental Health Facility In Old Parkside Nursing Home

Chelan County Commissioners are one step closer to providing improved mental health services at the old Parkside Nursing Home in Wenatchee.

The building served as a nursing home before it was donated to the City of Wenatchee in 2009- and plans for turning it into a mental health complex began.

Chelan County Commissioner, Doug England, told KOZI, the bids to turn the building into a mental health facility have come back in…

071917 County Mental Health 1 1:00 “..be that state grant.”

The project, England says, has been a long time coming…

071917 County Mental Health 2 :32 “…looks very well done.”

In the past, England explains, patients needing mental health services were somewhat scattered throughout the County, and sometimes beyond…

071917 County Mental Health 3 :48 “…for the whole area also.”