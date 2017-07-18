Council Approves Internal Boundary Adjustment To The Lookout Development To Allow For More Commercial Zoning

The Chelan City held their regularly scheduled council meeting last Tuesday- during which time, Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, said, council approved an Administrative Decision, that will allow the Lookout Development to adjust some of its district boundaries…

071817 City Recap 1 1:03 “…as a legal matter.”

That boundary adjustment will take nearly 1/3 of what is called the “winery district” within the Lookout, and make it part of the “Barn District”, adding additional commercial zoned land to the development.

Mayor Cooney told KOZI that during last week’s meeting, the council took the time to discuss new artwork, now on display at Chelan Public Library…

071817 City Recap 2 1:08 “…it was pretty cool.”

Chelan City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month- making their next regularly scheduled council meeting Tuesday, July 25th- at 6PM.

Those meetings are held in council chambers at Chelan City Hall.