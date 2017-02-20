Coulee City Teen Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Twin Brother

EARLY INFORMATION SUBJECT TO CHANGE. SINCE THOSE INVOLVED ARE JUVENILES, THEIR NAMES ARE WITHHELD FOR THE TIME BEING.

COULEE CITY, Wash. (19FEB2017) — A 17-year-old boy is dead and his twin brother is in custody after an early morning stabbing in Coulee City.

Deputies were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 300 block of West Washington Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His twin brother is in custody for investigation of manslaughter and assault-domestic violence.

An autopsy will be scheduled by Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.

Detectives are on the scene gathering evidence. There is no threat to the public.