Cougar Creek Level 3 Evacuation Notice

*** CRITICAL COUGAR CREEK UPDATE ***

*** LEVEL 3 EVACUATION (LEAVE NOW) ***

Chelan County Emergency Management has raised the Evacuation Level to 3 as of noon today, Tuesday, August 7, 2018 . This means “Leave Now.” The area is described as Potato Creek to the end of the Entiat River Road. Mad River to Potato Creek remains at a Level 2 for now.

Current Activity: The Cougar Creek fire advanced to the head of Grandma Creek. The fire is established near the Tyee ridge and is visible from the Entiat Valley bottom.A new video of the fire is available on the Facebook link below.

Structure protection groups are in place along the Entiat River Road within the level 3 evacuation zone.