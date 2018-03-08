COUGAR CREEK FIRE

:

Chelan County Emergency Management announced that the Evacuation Level is now 3. This

means "Leave Now."

The area is described as Potato Creek to the end of the Entiat River Road. Mad River to Potato

Creek remains at a Level 2 for now.

Basic Information

Current as of 8 AM Friday August 3, 2018

Incident Type Wildfire

Cause Lightening/natural

Date of Origin Saturday July 28, 2018 approx. 9:15 PM

Location 20 miles NW of Entiat

Incident Commander IC – Johnson Deputy IC – Rabe Deputy IC – Jennings

Incident Description Wildfire

Coordinates 47.851 latitude, -120.549 longitude

Current Situation

Total Personnel 426

Size 3,614 Acres

Estimated

Containment Date Saturday September 15th, 2018 approx. 12:00 AM

Fuels Involved

Timber (litter and understory), Medium Logging Slash, Closed Timber Litter.

Large materials are on the ground from the 1994 fires. There is also significant

standing dead from beetle kill.

Significant Events Extreme crowning, wind driven runs and spotting

Outlook

Planned

Actions

Prep existing control lines including roads, past control and contingency lines and fuels

breaks. Complete structure preparations and structure protection as needed.

Projected

Incident

Activity

12 hours: Very active with continued fire spread past sundown.

24 hours: Expected fire growth on all flanks. 1-2 mile spread to the north and east. 1/2

mile estimated spread to the west and south.

48 hours: Expected fire growth on all flanks. 1-2 mile spread to the north and east. 1/2

mile spread to the west and south.

72 hours:

Remarks

The Entiat River Road is now closed due to level 3 evacuations from Potato Creek to

mile post 24 due to rapid fire growth. The Cougar Creek Fire area is a heavily use

recreation area and is highly visible from tourist destinations, multiple cities and travel

ways in North Central Washington. A type 1 Incident Management Team has been

ordered and was in-briefed this afternoon in Wenatchee. They will shadow Friday and

take command of the incident Saturday 8/4

NAVARRE FIRE: The Navarre fire is located off the Navarrre Coulee Road outside of Chelan. Crews

continue to do mop up and strengthen up containment lines around the fire area.