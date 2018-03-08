[8/3/18] COUGAR CREEK FIRE
:
Chelan County Emergency Management announced that the Evacuation Level is now 3. This
means "Leave Now."
The area is described as Potato Creek to the end of the Entiat River Road. Mad River to Potato
Creek remains at a Level 2 for now.
Basic Information
Current as of 8 AM Friday August 3, 2018
Incident Type Wildfire
Cause Lightening/natural
Date of Origin Saturday July 28, 2018 approx. 9:15 PM
Location 20 miles NW of Entiat
Incident Commander IC – Johnson Deputy IC – Rabe Deputy IC – Jennings
Incident Description Wildfire
Coordinates 47.851 latitude, -120.549 longitude
Current Situation
Total Personnel 426
Size 3,614 Acres
Estimated
Containment Date Saturday September 15th, 2018 approx. 12:00 AM
Fuels Involved
Timber (litter and understory), Medium Logging Slash, Closed Timber Litter.
Large materials are on the ground from the 1994 fires. There is also significant
standing dead from beetle kill.
Significant Events Extreme crowning, wind driven runs and spotting
Outlook
Planned
Actions
Prep existing control lines including roads, past control and contingency lines and fuels
breaks. Complete structure preparations and structure protection as needed.
Projected
Incident
Activity
12 hours: Very active with continued fire spread past sundown.
24 hours: Expected fire growth on all flanks. 1-2 mile spread to the north and east. 1/2
mile estimated spread to the west and south.
48 hours: Expected fire growth on all flanks. 1-2 mile spread to the north and east. 1/2
mile spread to the west and south.
72 hours:
Remarks
The Entiat River Road is now closed due to level 3 evacuations from Potato Creek to
mile post 24 due to rapid fire growth. The Cougar Creek Fire area is a heavily use
recreation area and is highly visible from tourist destinations, multiple cities and travel
ways in North Central Washington. A type 1 Incident Management Team has been
ordered and was in-briefed this afternoon in Wenatchee. They will shadow Friday and
take command of the incident Saturday 8/4
NAVARRE FIRE: The Navarre fire is located off the Navarrre Coulee Road outside of Chelan. Crews
continue to do mop up and strengthen up containment lines around the fire area.