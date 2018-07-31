Cougar Creek Fire Update

The 400+ acre Cougar Creek wildfire burning in the Mad River area of the Entiat Ranger District has necessitated the closure of the Upper Mad River Train system and also Tommy Creek Trail.

As of noon today, 7/31/18, a Level 1 Fire Advisory was issued for both sides of the Entiat River Road from Mad River Road to the end of the Entiat River Road, to include Mud Creek Road. Ardenvoir is not affected.

Due to public safety concerns associated with the Cougar Creek Fire, the following trails and roads are now closed on the Wenatchee River Ranger District:

Forest Service Road #6101 is closed from Deer Camp to Maverick Saddle

Forest Service Road #5200 is closed from French Corral To Maverick Saddle

Alder Ridge Trail #1523 is closed above the Faultline Road #6104 (where the seasonal closure begins)

Chikamin Tie Trail #1561.1 is closed above Forest Service Road #6210

For more information about these closures please contact the Wenatchee River Ranger Station at 509-548-2550.

The Cougar Creek Fire is burning in heavy timber, snags, and logs in steep inaccessible terrain. An Incident Management Team has been ordered to manage firefighting efforts on this difficult to access fire; that team will take over management of the fire on Tuesday, July 31.