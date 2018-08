Cougar Creek Fire Update – 8/22 2:30 p.m.

The latest on the Cougar Creek Fire:

Size: 39,208 acres, 40% contained

Personnel: 868

Fire Information Officer Mike Reichling explains what’s been happening:

A community information meeting has been scheduled for Thursday night, 6 p.m. at the Entiat Fire Station, 2200 Entiat Way.