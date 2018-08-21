Cougar Creek Fire Update – 8/22 1 pm

The latest on the Cougar Creek Fire:

Size: 38,924 acres

Containment: 40%

Activity: Monday, northeast and east winds caused the western portion of the fire to be very active. Firefighters continue to limit fire spread westward toward the communities of Chiwawa Pines, Shugart Flats, and Plain. Fire crews are assessing structures in these communities and in the Entiat Valley. Secondary fire containment lines above the communities are also being prepared. Dozers and other heavy equipment are improving and reinforcing containment south area of the fire. Fire managers continue to monitor and assess the fire in Grandma Creek on the northern perimeter of the fire above the Entiat River. As a contingency measure, structures in the upper Entiat River Valley are being assessed and additional contingency lines are being identified.

Evacuation Levels: Effective at 4:30 pm, Monday, 8/20/18, Chelan County is implementing Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation notifications on for the Chiwawa Loop Road from Plain out to the intersection with Chiwawa River Road, both sides of the roadway. This includes Chiwawa River Pine Community and Shugart Flats Community and all roads that intersect with the Chiwawa Loop Road in the affected area. Plain is remaining at a Level 1. Level 2 is in place from Stormy Creek MP 16.6 to the end of the Entiat River Rd.