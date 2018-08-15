Cougar Creek Fire Update – 8/15 12 noon

The latest on the Cougar Creek Fire:

Size: 31,062 acres, 28% contained

Personnel: 1,225

Firefighters will continue burnout operations on the south/southwest perimeter to secure lines, and hold lines along the east side of the fire. Firefighters are also still engaged in structure protection burn out operations in the Entiat River Valley.

Drier weather with gusty winds will allow for fire progression in wind aligned drainages and ridges. Winds will clear some of the smoke from the fire area. critically low humidity in lower elevations could sustain significant fire growth on wind aligned slopes in grass fuels.

While the goal is to lower evacuation levels as soon as possible, evacuations remain in effect to provide for firefighter and public safety. After Wednesday’s predicted wind event, fire managers, local cooperators, and Chelan City Emergency Management personnel will discuss lowing evacuation levels.