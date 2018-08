Cougar Creek Fire Update – 8/14 1 p.m.

The latest on the Cougar Creek Fire:

Size: 31,062 acres , still 5% contained

Personnel: 1,205 firefighters

No change in evacuation levels as of noon Tuesday

Fire Information Officer Nick Michel has an update on Monday’s fire activity and what is expected for Tuesday:

Fire Information Meeting Scheduled for tonight (Tue) 6 p.m. at Chelan High School Performing Arts Center.