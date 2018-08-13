Cougar Creek Fire Update – 8/13/ 12:30 p.m.

The latest on the Cougar Creek Fire:

Size: 29, 196 acres; 5% contained

Personnel: 1,150 firefighters

The Cougar Creek fire grew by over 7,000 acres last night due to sustained high winds. Firefighters worked through the night to accomplish burn out operations on the east and south fire edges. Dozers and hand crews secured line around the fire east of the Entiat River. No structures have been damaged in the fire. The Lost Fire remains within containment lines at 114 acres. Burn out operations will continue as weather allows to secure line on the south and west fire edges today.

There is a community meeting at the Entiat Fire Station tonight, August 13 at 6:00 PM.