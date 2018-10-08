Cougar Creek Fire Update – 8/10 3:30 pm

Firefighters from around the nation are facing soaring temperatures, rugged terrain, and gusting winds as they work to halt the 12,428 acre Cougar Creek Fire 20 miles northwest of Entiat, Washington. Most firefighting efforts today will focus on strengthening recently constructed firelines ahead of the wind event. Aircraft support will be available. A total of 902 personnel, including 22 crews, 6 aircraft, 28 engines, and 12 bulldozers are being shared between the Cougar Creek and Lost Fires.

The Lost Fire is now about 114 acres after minimal growth Wednesday. A second Type 2 initial attack crew joined the 80 firefighters already involved in aggressive direct attack on this fire. With support from water drops, crews made more progress Thursday, finishing handline construction around the entire fire perimeter in the steep, rocky terrain. Today, firefighters will reinforce and strengthen the line prior to it being tested by strong northwest winds this afternoon.

New evacuation levels effective yesterday at 7:00 pm are as follows:

– Entiat River Road from Mad River Road to the end of Entiat River Road (approximately mp 25) is now at a Level 3.

– Mad River Road, including Ardenvoir, is now a Level 2.

– Entiat River Road from Crum Canyon to Mad River Road intersection, on both sides of the road is now at a Level 1.

– Both sides of Crum Canyon Road are now at a Level 1.