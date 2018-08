Cougar Creek Fire Update – 8/08 4 pm

The latest on the Cougar Creek Fire:

9,178 acres in size

811 personnel

Fire suppression efforts are being centered on Tyee Creek and Grandma Creek.Fire Information Officer Nick Michel says the next few days are critical on the fire front:

Level 3 evacuation notices remain in effect for Potato Creek to the end of Entiat River Road; Mad River Road to Potato Creek remains at Level 2.