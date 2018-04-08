Cougar Creek Fire Update – 8/04 9 AM

The Cougar Creek Fire is still at 3,600 acres. A Type 1 incident management team has assumed command of the fire suppression efforts. Today, the fire is expected to be moderately active with fire behavior picking up in the afternoon. The fire will clean up unburned islands and there may be some single and group tree torching with short up slope runs with wind slope alignment.

There is a good chance there may be thunderstorms over the fire with gusty and erratic winds with the thunder and lightning.

There is still a Level 3 evacuation notice for Potato Creek to the end of Entiat River Road. Mad River to Potato Creek remains at Level 2.