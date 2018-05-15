Convincing team Championship for Chelan Boys

The Chelan Boys scored a convincing team championship yesterday with two seniors, Chelan’s Corbin Morley tying for boys medalist honors with Cascade’s Tim Wells, both shooting a 10-over 82, with Tim taking Player of the Year honors after a sudden death playoff. Chelan’s boys team scored a 375 with the nearest team, Okanogan, coming in with a 437, edging out Cascade by 3 strokes for 2nd. Chelan will send its top 3 boys to state, along with Cascade’s top three, and one each from Omak and Okanogan. (top 8 scoring boys to state, with 9th as alternate)

For the girls, Chelan struggled today but sophomore Kaylin Boykin managed to come in 4th and earn a trip to state. The team came in 29 strokes behind Cascade who took the team honors, with Maddie Hontou taking girls medalist and Player of the Year honors with a 99. (top 5 girls to state, with 6th as alternate)

State competition will begin with a practice round next Monday in Spokane, with the girls playing at Hangman Valley and the boys on the other side of town at Liberty Lake. Actual competition begins with the first round on Tuesday, with the fields cut in half for the final round on Wednesday.

First and second team league honors were also announced, with first team honors going to Kaylin, Corbin, Miles Grossberg (Fr.), and Seth Hannu (So.). Second team honors to Emily Christenson (Sr.), JD Gonzalez (Fr.), and Ainsley Pehrson (Fr.).

Oh…and they felt it necessary to “hit the lake” when all was said and done…