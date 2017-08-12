Contractor Begins Removal Of Debris From Slide Ridge On South Lake Shore

This week, a contractor for Chelan County Public Works began removing debris from the Slide Ridge area on South Lake Shore Road…

120817 Slide Ridge 1 :31 “….sometime in the future.”

That’s Jill Fitzsimmons, Public Information Officer with Chelan County Public Works…

120817 Slide Ridge 2 :31 “…traffic in that area.”

Slide Ridge produces frequent, violent discharges of water soil and rock, typically following heavy rain or run off events. The most recent landslide event occurred on October 22nd…

120817 Slide Ridge 3 :10 “…other year or so.”

In the last 15 years, Chelan County has spent over three quarters of a million dollars cleaning up behind landslides in the area. The current clean up contract with smith excavation, of Cashmere, is about $133,000. Taking that into consideration, Chelan County is looking for a long term solution..

120817 Slide Ridge 4 :31 “…with building in 2019.”

The design work is being paid for with money generated by the Chelan County Flood Control District- federal funding is being sought for the construction process.