[7/30/18] Construction Update & Travel Advisory for July 28 to August 3
Blewett Pass US 97 Guardrail Rehabilitation-
Two miles south of the summit at Swauk campground 3 miles north of the summit.
Monday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., expect two way traffic with minimal delays.
Douglas County US 97 MP 224 North of Orondo Bray& Landing Intersection Improvements
Monday ONLY.Expectless than 20 minute delayswith alternating one-lane flagger controlled traffic
for installation of permanent plastic pavement markings.
US 97 Okanogan River Bridge at Omak – Deck Repair#009279
Wednesday -Thursday ONLY 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., expect shoulder closures with minor delays for
installation of signing for the detour coming mid August
NOTE:
Crews won’t begin construction work until August 13 th and will continue 16 days to August 28 th
During the work, all Hwy. 97 traffic will be detoured through town:
SR 20 Little Loup Creek Pavement Repair East of Loup Loup Summit
Thursday ONLY 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. expect less than 20 minute delays with flaggers and pilot car