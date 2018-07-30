Construction Update & Travel Advisory for July 28 to August 3

Blewett Pass US 97 Guardrail Rehabilitation-

Two miles south of the summit at Swauk campground 3 miles north of the summit.

Monday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., expect two way traffic with minimal delays.

Douglas County US 97 MP 224 North of Orondo Bray& Landing Intersection Improvements

Monday ONLY.Expectless than 20 minute delayswith alternating one-lane flagger controlled traffic

for installation of permanent plastic pavement markings.

US 97 Okanogan River Bridge at Omak – Deck Repair#009279

Wednesday -Thursday ONLY 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., expect shoulder closures with minor delays for

installation of signing for the detour coming mid August

NOTE:

Crews won’t begin construction work until August 13 th and will continue 16 days to August 28 th

During the work, all Hwy. 97 traffic will be detoured through town:

SR 20 Little Loup Creek Pavement Repair East of Loup Loup Summit

Thursday ONLY 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. expect less than 20 minute delays with flaggers and pilot car