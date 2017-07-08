Comprehensive Plan Nears Final Recommendation, Final Public Hearing

The Chelan City Council meets in regular session tomorrow evening- and, according to Chelan City Administrator, Mike Jackson, the big ticket item for this meeting will focus on the Comprehensive Plan…

Jackson said, there are a few other important dates regarding the Comprehensive Plan…

Again: public comments on the Comprehensive Plan will be accepted until Monday, August 14th at 4pm, and the final Public hearing will be Tuesday, August 22nd at 6pm at the Chelan High School Performing Arts Center.