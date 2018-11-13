[11/13/18] Community Foundation of NCW Give Methow
On Veterans Day the Community Foundation of NCW announced its Give Methow campaign raised over $276,000 for distribution to 33 Methow Valley nonprofits including $570 to the Methow Valley American Legion Post 0143 – Honoring their Service to Veterans and the Methow Valley Community
Give Methow is a crowdfunding campaign hosted by the Community Foundation during the month of October to build awareness about nonprofits serving the Methow Valley and provide a way for people to easily support their work.
Any 501c3 public charity in the Methow Valley was eligible to participate to raise funds for up to $10,000 to support a specific program or general operations. The organizations who participated are all fostering quality of life for the Methow Valley – from the arts to environment, health and housing, to education, recreation, and community services.
An anonymous donor who loves the Methow Valley continues to seed a $30,000 pool each year that is disbursed among the nonprofits based on how much they raised. Additional gifts to the pool provided an additional $32,000 that gave some nonprofits an extra $1,300 if they reached their goal.
Partial list of this years Give Methow benefactor include…
Cove Food Bank $11,484
Friends of the Pool $7,943
Friends of the Winthrop Public Library $11,398
Little Star School $11,398.87
Methow Arts Alliance $5,366
Methow Conservancy $12,438
Methow Housing Trust – Affordable Home Construction $11,398
Methow Valley Nordic Ski Education Foundation $6,939
Methow Valley Theater – The Merc Playhouse $6,119
TwispWorks Foundation $11,398
Winthrop Rink – Help purchase a new Zamboni $14,908
For a complete list of 2018 Give Methow benefactors visit www.cfncw.org.
Give Methow will run again in October 2019. For more information, visit www.givemethow.org.