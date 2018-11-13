Community Foundation of NCW Give Methow

On Veterans Day the Community Foundation of NCW announced its Give Methow campaign raised over $276,000 for distribution to 33 Methow Valley nonprofits including $570 to the Methow Valley American Legion Post 0143 – Honoring their Service to Veterans and the Methow Valley Community

Give Methow is a crowdfunding campaign hosted by the Community Foundation during the month of October to build awareness about nonprofits serving the Methow Valley and provide a way for people to easily support their work.

Any 501c3 public charity in the Methow Valley was eligible to participate to raise funds for up to $10,000 to support a specific program or general operations. The organizations who participated are all fostering quality of life for the Methow Valley – from the arts to environment, health and housing, to education, recreation, and community services.

An anonymous donor who loves the Methow Valley continues to seed a $30,000 pool each year that is disbursed among the nonprofits based on how much they raised. Additional gifts to the pool provided an additional $32,000 that gave some nonprofits an extra $1,300 if they reached their goal.

Partial list of this years Give Methow benefactor include…

Cove Food Bank $11,484

Friends of the Pool $7,943

Friends of the Winthrop Public Library $11,398

Little Star School $11,398.87

Methow Arts Alliance $5,366

Methow Conservancy $12,438

Methow Housing Trust – Affordable Home Construction $11,398

Methow Valley Nordic Ski Education Foundation $6,939

Methow Valley Theater – The Merc Playhouse $6,119

TwispWorks Foundation $11,398

Winthrop Rink – Help purchase a new Zamboni $14,908

For a complete list of 2018 Give Methow benefactors visit www.cfncw.org.

Give Methow will run again in October 2019. For more information, visit www.givemethow.org.