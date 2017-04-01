Community Foundation Of NCW Accepting Applications For Scholarships

Community Foundation of North Central Washington is announcing the start of their 2017 scholarship program for high school seniors and will be giving away roughly a half million dollars this year.

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington is home to a large number of scholarship to help students in our region pursue their dreams and goals at colleges, universities and trade or technical schools.

Beth Stipe, Executive Director of Community Foundation of North Central Washington, says it’s very easy to apply for the scholarships…

The application deadline for the vast majority of 2017 Community Foundation Scholarships is March 1st- but, Stipe warns- don’t let that stop you from getting it done sooner rather than later…

Once the deadline has passed, Stipe says, it doesn’t take long to hear back on who was selected for the scholarships…

Recipients of the 2016 scholarships were from schools throughout our region, including Chelan, Manson, Pateros, Entiat, Liberty Bell, Brewster, Okanogan and Omak- among many others.

Again, the Community Foundation of North Central Washington scholarship program is now accepting application through March 1st- get started online at their website: cfncw.org.