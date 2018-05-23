Community Foundation Awards $90,000 In Grants To Schools

The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $90,000 in Stronger Schools Grants to schools across North Central Washington, the largest total award for this grant to date.

Stronger Schools is an annual grant that provides up to $5,000 per school and/or school district to support innovative programs that enhance student learning and engagement and get kids excited about school.

“The schools in our region are very diverse in the resources they have available”, said Claire Oatey, the foundation’s director of community grants. “We were impressed with the level of engagement teachers have in creating exciting learning opportunities for their students, and the Stronger Schools grant will give them an opportunity to take the classroom to the next level.”

The foundation receive 30 applications from across the region, and a review committee consisting of staff, board trustees, and volunteers visited each school to learn more about their projects and determine final awards.

The next Stronger Schools Grant cycle opens on January 15, 2019.

STRONGER SCHOOLS GRANTS AWARDED

Preschool

Castle Rock Early Childhood Learning Center – $2,500 Training specific to early childhood learning to implement PBIS strategies for children with and without special needs

Elementary Schools

Beaver Valley School – $4,500 The Grassy Hill, a multi-level play space to improve play yard

Brewster Elementary School – $3,000 Book Up Summer, children choose 12 books to take home over the summer

East Omak Elementary School – $4,000 Eagles Orchestra support

Lewis and Clark Elementary School – $4,000 Performing Arts Experience collaboration with After School Explorers Academy to expose students to performance arts, music, and theater

Lincoln Elementary School – $5,000 Islandwood: A School in the Woods, a project-based, STEAM-focused overnight adventure in a natural world setting

Methow Valley Elementary School – $2,500 Ukuleles in the Classroom, integrating literacy and music in the classroom

Tonasket Elementary School – $5,000 Virtual Reality Expeditions for grades 3-5

Virginia Grainger Elementary School – $3,000 World Music in the Classroom

Washington Elementary School – $4,000 Just Get Out!, supporting field experiences for every students

Middle Schools

Foothills Middle School – $4,000 Robotics Program

Icicle River Middle School – $4,000 Develop a book collection that represents and reflects students’ life experiences

Manson Options Middle School – $2,500 Salish Sea Expedition, students spend 3 nights on a sailboat learning about nautical navigation and marine biology

Pioneer Middle School – $3,000 6th Grade Science/Leadership Camp

High Schools

Independent Learning Center – $5,000 Mentorship program to break the cycle of generational poverty

Lake Roosevelt High School – $5,000 Natural Helpers Re-boot, a peer support program

Tonasket Choice High School – $3,000 Positive Behavior Rewards Program field trip to Spokane

Wenatchee High School – $4,000 Class of 2019 College Access and Support Project, helping students prepare for college

WestSide High School – $3,500 Fall Teambuilding and Leadership at Stonewater Ranch

School Districts

Eastmont School District – $4,500 Eastmont Summer Library Program to keep K-12 students engaged in reading and learning over the summer

Multi-District (led by Wenatchee School District) – $5,000 Deaf and Hard of Hearing Family Advocacy Nights (monthly) for students from any district in the region

Tonasket School District – $5,000 Tonasket School Garden expansion

Wenatchee School District – $4,000 Transportation for After School Programs to visit local community sites

For more information, visit www.cfncw.org/strongerschools.