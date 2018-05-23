Committed on the court and in the classroom

Former Chelan High School basketball standout Emma Stockholm was one of four players from the

Montana women’s basketball program to be recognized for earning a spot on the Big Sky All-Academic Conference team this past term with a 3.85 GPA. Emma has just finished her sophomore year and played in 30 of 31 games this past season for the Grizzlies.

Emma graduated from Chelan High School in 2016 and was named All League, Player of the Year for the CTL, MVP of the Lion’s Club All Star Game and MVP of the ALL State Game at Kings High School. Emma is the daughter of Chris Stockholm and Mona Ferguson.

Obviously, Emma is committed both on the court and in the classroom. Her future plans are to become an elementary teacher.