[8/8/17] Commissioners To Hold Public Hearing And Consider Final Adoption Of Marijuana Regulations
Posted in Law Enforcement, Local Government & Meetings
It is anticipated that Chelan County Commissioners will adopt new marijuana regulations at a public hearing today…
1
That’s Chelan County Commissioner, Doug England.
The anticipated final adoption of Chelan County cannabis regulations will follow a public hearing scheduled for 10:15 am this morning.
It is open to the public and a large public gathering is expected…
2
We will have more on this story later in the week.