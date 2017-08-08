Commissioners To Hold Public Hearing And Consider Final Adoption Of Marijuana Regulations

It is anticipated that Chelan County Commissioners will adopt new marijuana regulations at a public hearing today…

1

That’s Chelan County Commissioner, Doug England.

The anticipated final adoption of Chelan County cannabis regulations will follow a public hearing scheduled for 10:15 am this morning.

It is open to the public and a large public gathering is expected…

2

We will have more on this story later in the week.