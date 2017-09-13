Coming out on top….Chelan Volleyball

Chelan traveled to Brewster for a non-league volleyball match Tuesday evening. Starting out strong in set 1 and after three sets; 25-9, 25-16, 25-19 they came out on top.

Lexie Gleasman 13kills, 6/8 serving w/1 ace, 1 block and 6 digs, Emma McLaren 12 kills, 14/16 serving w/2 aces, 1 block and 10 digs, Elly Colllins 7 kills, 12/14 serving, 1 block and 7 digs, Sydney Hawkins 3 kills and 3 blocks, Azzia MacDonald 2 kills and 6 blocks, Molly Oswald 1 kill, Xitlali Cruz 12 assists, 14/14 serving w/ 1 ace, Taylor Boykin 19 assissts, 14/15 serving w/ 2 aces and 4 digs, Ava Dickes 10 digs. Next stop, Ephrata for a tournament this Saturday.