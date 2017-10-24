Columbia Valley Community Health Grand Opening A Huge Success

Last Friday’s grand opening celebration of the Columbia Valley Community Health clinic in Chelan was a big success, no matter how you look at it…

102417 CVCH Opening 1 :24 “…as healthy as possible.”

That’s David Olson, Chief Executive Officer of the non-profit Columbia Valley Community Health Organization…

102417 CVCH Opening 2 :22 “…about 300 employees.”

Olson said there seems to be a misconception that Columbia Valley Community Health only serves low income families…

102417 CVCH Opening 3 :22 “…we are here for all.”

The new 17 thousand square foot Columbia Valley Community Health Clinic is located at 105 South Apple Blossom Drive, right across the street from the Chelan Walmart.

The clinic offers full medical, behavioral health and dental service.

About 300 guests attended last Friday’s Grand Opening celebration, including Congressman, Dave Reichert, State Representatives, Mike Steele and Cary Condotta, 12th District Senator, Brad Hawkins, Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, and dozens of other dignitaries.

If you missed last Friday’s grand opening, you are invited to stop by Columbia Valley Community Health anytime. The clinic is open 5 days a week and everyone is welcome.

If you have questions, call them at 682-6000- or visit their website at www.cvch.org