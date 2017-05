City Water Service Interruption Expected For SR 150- Willmorth Dr – Howser Rd

Chelan residents living near the intersection of State Route 150, Willmorth Drive and Howser Road, may have their city water service turned off Wednesday afternoon and again Thursday afternoon.

City of Chelan crews will be working on water mains in the area and will turn water off between 1pm and 4pm both Wednesday, May 31st and Thursday, June 1st.