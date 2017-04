City To Hold Public Hearing For Moratorium On MicroCell Permitting

The Chelan City Council will hold a public hearing next week ahead of a moratorium on micro-cell permitting.

City Administrator, Mike Jackson has more…

042117 Moratorium Hearing 1:05 “…amount to quite a bit.”

That Public Hearing for a 90 Day Moratorium on Micro-cell Permitting will be held on Tuesday, April 25th during the Chelan City Council Meeting- which starts at 6PM and is in council chambers at Chelan City Hall.