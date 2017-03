City Still Seeks Concessionaire For Chelan Municipal Golf Course

The City of Chelan is still looking to fill an agreement for Concessions at the city owned golf course.

Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, says the Concessionaire Agreement for the Lake Chelan Golf Course could turn out to be a pretty good gig for the right person…

030117 Golf Course Concessions :46 “…for a concessionaire agreement.”

Interested?

Contact the City Clerk at 682-8019.