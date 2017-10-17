City Of Entiat To Receive Grant To Build New 2.5 Acre Multi Use Park

The City of Entiat just received a $283 thousand grant from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation funding board.

Entiat Mayor, Keith Vradenburg, says the city will use that money to develop a 2 ½ acre multi-use park…

Vradenburg says Entiat’s Comprehensive Parks Plan has identified this project as high priority.

Entiat will contribute some cash, and a grant from the Washington Wildlife Recreation Program to complete the project…

The grants are funded through two different federal grant programs: the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Recreational Trails Association.

The project was evaluated and ranked through a competitive process in which committees, made up of Washington residents, evaluated projects and created rank lists for funding consideration for the Recreation and Conservation funding board.