City Of Chelan To Host Arbor Day Celebration On Thursday

Please join the City of Chelan in celebrating the importance of trees to our environment and being named Tree City USA for a benchmark tenth year by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to community forestry. We will be hosting a free hot dog barbeque with musical entertainment provided by the Chelan High School Jazz Band. One hundred and fifty tubed Norway Spruce seedlings will be given away with other mementoes, as well as an Arbor Day related educational presentation.

Date/Time

Date(s) – 04/13/2017

11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Location

Don Morse Park